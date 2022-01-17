IHC seeks comments over appointments in PIA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from respondents in a case against appointment of alleged irrelevant officers in engineering department of Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

The court conditioned the appointments of deputy chief engineers PIA with the final judgment. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the above mentioned case. Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani adopted the stance that there were chances of non engineering staff against 25 posts of deputy chief engineers. The appointments of the non engineers would be a violation of Pakistan Engineering Council Act and directives of the top court.

The court said that the appointments made during the pendency of the case would be conditioned with the final judgment on the petition. The court sought comments Civil Aviation Division and adjourned hearing of the case till the month of March.