Chinese shares close higher Monday

BEIJING: Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.58 percent at 3,541.67 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1.51 percent higher at 14,363.57 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 1.12 trillion yuan (about 176.1 billion U.S. dollars), up from 1.11 trillion yuan on the previous trading day.

Shares related to COVID-19 drugs and digital currency posted strong performances. Those in the sectors of COVID-19 testing and medical equipment led the losses.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China’s NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.63 percent to close at 3,170.41 points.