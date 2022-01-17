Performance audit wing organises training for KPK, GB officers

The Performance Audit Wing, Lahore organized an interactive three-day training course on Value for Money for the officers of the executive departments of the Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Gilgit Baltistan under the umbrella of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

The course was attended by the officers from provincial governments of KPK and Gilgit Baltistan. Value for money has been defined as a utility derived from every purchase or every sum of money spent. Value for money is based not only on the minimum purchase price (economy) but also on the maximum efficiency and effectiveness of the purchase, according to the department’s spokesman on Sunday. The primary objective of the activity was to appraise the participants on how economically, efficiently and effectively (3Es) the departments and agencies may utilize public resources.

The concept of Value for Money (VfM) in everyday life is easily understood as “not paying more for a good or service than its quality or availability justify.” In relation to public spending, it implies a concern with the economy (cost minimization), efficiency (output maximization) and effectiveness (full attainment of the intended results). The VfM is not only important from the government point of view.