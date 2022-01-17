Apple changes payment policies for Dutch developers

Apple is to let Dutch developers of dating apps offer alternative payment options – the first time the tech giant is allowing outside service in its App Store.

The move comes a month after its policies were ruled a monopoly. Apple is releasing some new “entitlements” allowing developers to implement their own third-party payment services to pay for such apps in the Netherlands, the California-based multinational has announced, RT reported.

The measure provides developers with an opportunity to bypass its in-app purchase system, thereby avoiding its traditional 15 to 30pc commission. Users will now be redirected to the web to pay.

The changes were released less than a month after the Netherlands’ Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) competition regulator ruled that Apple had broken competition laws. The watchdog said the company was obliged to introduce changes to its App Store payment policies or face a fine of up to €50 million ($56.6 million).

However, Apple said it would continue to charge a commission on purchases, regardless of the latest changes in the system. It hasn’t disclosed any details as to how it will collect the revenue share or what cut it will take.

“Dating apps that are granted an entitlement to link out or use a third-party in-app payment provider will pay Apple a commission on transactions,” a message to developers on the company’s site reads. “More information on all aspects of the entitlements will be available shortly.”

Apple said it disagreed with the ACM’s decision and is appealing it. “Because we do not believe these orders are in our users’ best interests, we have appealed the ACM’s decision to a higher court,” it said, citing concerns about user privacy and experience as well as data security.