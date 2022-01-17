Suspects in the Sialkot lynching case produced before ATC

GUJRANWALA: On Monday, 85 suspects in the Sialkot lynching case appeared in front of an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

After completing their 14-day physical remand period, police presented the lynching suspect, Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, in court.

Stringent security measures were taken with the deployment of large contingents of police around the ATC premises in Gujranwala and at the Sialkot Road.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as a manager. A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation. The Punjab government and the prosecution team in December decided to conduct the jail trial of the high-profile case due to security concerns.

The decision was made after a meeting between government officials and the prosecution team in order to maintain peace and order and prevent any unpleasant incidents.

The jail administration has been ordered to undertake all necessary preparations for the high-profile case’s jail trial.