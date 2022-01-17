Azan Sami Khan pays tribute to Shanaya

Azan Sami Khan has penned a lengthy note for on-screen wife Shanaya aka Sajal Aly. The Ishq-e-laa star turned to his Instagram on Saturday to celebrate and mark the efforts of all such women who stand tall for women empowerment and challenge the status quo.

“In a world rampant with violence against women and a justice system that is crippled to favour the powerful Shanaya Ahmed was a figure that represented the countless lives that we as a nation and world have lost to injustice,” wrote Azan alongside a photo of grave of Sajal Aly’s on-screen character.

“She was a figure like many who have unfortunately passed that idealistically believed their voice could dutifully fight for the right cause and would be heard but like reality has shown us time and time again, such voices are silenced and put away and the bureaucracy and plagued legal systems of today slowly frustrate those fighting for their causes and eventually fade away into nothingness till another such tragedy happens. I’m proud to have played a husband to a character like Shanaya Ahmed,” Sajal Aly breathed her last in the latest episode of the show.

He continued: “I hope and pray that Ishq E Laa can prove to be a drop in the ocean towards a change that is required for anyone who comes forth to have their voices heard. An incredible performance by the one and only @sajalaly .”

Before signing off, Azan went on to thank fans for their utmost support and love.

“Finally thank you to everyone who has messaged and tagged me in posts. It truly means the world,” concluded Azan.