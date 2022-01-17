Six doctors tested Covid positive in IIOJK hospital

MIRPUR (AJK): As the rapid upsurge of new variant of Covid-19 is continuing in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir due to lack of health facilities cover to overcome the pandemic, at least six doctors at a Sub District Hospital Sopore in IIOJK’s Baramulla district tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, says a report reaching here on Monday.

The report said that at least six doctors have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the Sopor sub-divisional hospital.

“The affected doctors might have contracted virus while examining the patients at the hospital,” it said.

Sopore has reported nearly 500 positive cases within a week time, including 15 Municipal Council officials, the report said.