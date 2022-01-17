Hrithik Roshan had contracted COVID-19 same time Sussanne was diagnosed

The Indian film industry is facing the third wave of coronavirus, with new Omicron variant. Several Bollywood stars have contracted the novel virus, including actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

A few days, Sussanne, who is a known interior and fashion designer, had informed her followers on Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated herself from others.

A day before her former husband’s 48th birthday, she posted a mirror selfie and wrote, “After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one.”

However, latest media reports suggest that not only Sussanne, but the ‘War’ actor had also tested positive.

As per ETimes reported, the Krrish actor was “feeling unwell and decided to quarantine himself at his new, swanky flat which he purchased at Mumbai’s Versova Link Road.”

The source also revealed he has recovered and is feeling much better now. “His test came negative four days ago, apparently on the same day as his birthday on January 10,” the publication reported.

Meanwhile, Sussanne, 43, is still positive. Yesterday, she shared a post on her IG handle, which read, “Omicron day 3…kicks day 2’s butt. Thank you god.”

On the work front, Hrithik is currently working on the Vikram Vedha remake. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Fighter along with Deepika Padukone and the fourth instalment of Krrish.