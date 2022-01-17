Maya sets trend for fashionistas in latest photoshoot

Actress Maya Ali remains always very choosy in her fashion sense. “Khoya Khoya Chand” star wrote the caption for the photo: “Swipe left to see the struggle to get one reasonable picture.”

The 32-year-old star shared a series of snaps in which she is seen donning off-whitish sweater and posing in a unique pattern. In the picture no. one, Maya is seen placing both hands on her head.

In the another picture posted, Maya’s looks resemble silver screen actresses in which she is seen almost closing her eyes and flaunts a smile.

On her Instagram account, Maya has grossed over 6.5 million followers.