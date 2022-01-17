Kartik Aaryan says he once waited outside Shahrukh Khan’s house to take a selfie

Kartik Aaryan recently spilled that he once waited outside Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, during his chat with Bollywood Hungama, talked about his fanboy moment when he managed to capture a selfie with the superstar.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star, who has won over millions hearts with his stunning acting shared, “When I came to Mumbai for the first time, I went outside Mannat (Khan’s house) as a fan.” “It was a Sunday and it is said that sir comes out to wave to fans every Sunday. That day, he was leaving in his car and in that crowd, I actually got the opportunity to take a photo with him,” said Aaryan.

The 31-year-old actor also shared that he hasn’t told Khan about the selfie.

On the professional front, Aaryan was last seen in Dhamaka, in which he played a journalist. Meanwhile, he will soon be seen starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani and Tabu.