Waheed Baloch wins 11th Rashid Habib Memorial Golf title

KARACHI: The final round of Bank Al Habib’s 11th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2022 was played at Karachi Golf Club (KGC) here on Sunday with Waheed Baloch winning the title. In all 55 professionals participated in the final round yesterday. Waheed Baloch KGC carded 278 10under par to win the tournament prixe money of Rs.713,115. Defending champion Muhammad Shabbir of Islamabad claimed second spot and bagged Rs.453,150. Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi was the second runner-up and pocketed Rs.267,120. Additionally, appearance money of Rs.500,000 was equally distributed among Muhammad Munir, Minhaj Maqsood Warraich, Ahmed Baig, Matloob Ahmed and Muhammad Shabbir. Out of 27 golfers in senior professionals category, Muhammad Akram of Lahore Gymkhana emerged as winner the on final day and was awarded Rs.152,483. Asghar Ali and Tahir Nasim of Gymkhana were joint runner-ups. They were paid award money of Rs.84,710 each. In addition, appearance of money Rs.150,000 was equally distributed between Muhammad Akram, Irfan Mehmood and Naseer Khan. Shahzad Mushtaq was the winner in KGC professionals category and received prize money of Rs.90,250. Arshad Rasheed followed him in the second position and bagged Rs.71,250. Abdul Wadood won the young professionals category with Muhammad Saqib as the runner up. Their award money was Rs.47,500 and Rs.37,500 respectively. Abdul Waheed and Latif Khaskheli grabbed first and second positions in the KGC senior professionals’ category. Their award money was Rs.23750 and Rs.18750 respectively. In the KGC caddies category, Tariq Kamal won the final round with Nabeel Khan as the runner up. They pocketed prize money of Rs.90,250 and Rs.71,250 respectively. The chief guest at the occasion was Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi.













