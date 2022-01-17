India, Ireland, UAE and Zimbabwe come flying out of the blocks

LAHORE: India battled to a hard-fought heavyweight triumph over South Africa as the ICC Under19 Men’s Cricket World Cup entered full swing on Saturday in West Indies. The four-time champions edged a gripping Guyana clash against the 2014 winners as Yash Dhull and Vicky Ostwal starred to get their Caribbean campaign off to the perfect start. And that was just one game on a jam-packed day of action, as Joshua Cox’s majestic unbeaten century fired Ireland to an opening game victory over Uganda by 39 runs and United Arab Emirates toppled Canada by 49-run in Group A.

Zimbabwe overwhelmed Papua New Guinea by 228 runs in Group C's solitary Saturday fixture as the ICC U19 Men's CWC ––– the undisputed international showpiece for the game's newly-emerging talent ––– started to really hot up in West Indies.














