Nabi rules himself out of Netherlands ODIs; Afghanistan names four uncapped players

KABUL: Mohammad Nabi has ruled himself out of Afghanistan’s upcoming ODI series against Netherlands which starts in Doha on January 21, with right-arm seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also not part of the 18-member squad. While Nabi said he wanted to clear the path for a younger player to get international experience, Naveen opted to take a break from the 50-over format and focus on preparing for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year. The squad selected includes four uncapped names in 19-year-olds Riaz Hassan and Mohammad Saleem Safi – a batter and right-arm quick, respectively – alongside 21-year-old left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Shahidullah Kamal, 22, a left-hand batter and part-time left-arm spinner. Although Farooqi has played a lone T20I and Kamal has played one Test –– both in March 2021 –– they are yet to represent their country in ODIs. Afghanistan also recalled seam-bowling allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who has played a single ODI, last January. Alongside the new faces, there was plenty of experience in the form of Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran and Qais Ahmad, who has played a Test and T20I each but is uncapped in ODIs. Afghanistan will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, who was appointed ODI captain last year. The three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Netherlands is part of the ICC’s World Cup Super League, points from which count towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ikram Alikhail, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai.