Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan recalled from BBL for PSL duty

LAHORE: Pakistan stars Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan have been recalled from the Big Bash League (BBL) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to be ready for the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which begins on January 27. Brisbane Heat were left frustrated by Fakhar’s withdrawal in particular after Heat signed the opener on December 31 as a replacement player for injured Englishman Tom Abell, but he only managed to play one game for them due to a combination of Covid-19 issues and travel restrictions between states in Australia.

“Unfortunately the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed it had rescinded its permission for Fakhar to play our remaining games, along with all Pakistan players currently involved in the BBL, and summoned him to return immediately to prepare for the Pakistan Super League,” Heat said in a statement. “We are disappointed that he won’t be able to play for us and he is disappointed he won’t have the opportunity to get some more games in for us. He asked us to thank the fans for their support and wish the team all the best for the remaining three games.” Rauf confirmed on social media on Saturday that he was leaving Melbourne Stars with two games to go, while Shadab didn’t play in Sydney Sixers’ win over Sydney Thunder. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have also lost Rashid Khan for the remainder of the tournament due to international duty for Afghanistan, who play Netherlands in a three-match ODI series starting January 21. Heat do receive a boost with Michael Neser and Mitchell Swepson to return for their clash with Stars, while Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis have also been released from Australia’s Test squad to rejoin Perth Scorchers.