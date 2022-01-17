Kamila Valieva completes Russian Euro skate sweep

PARIS: Russia’s Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Valieva, in her first season on the senior circuit, led a Russian sweep of the women’s podium with her 259.06 points enough to defeat world champion Anna Shcherbakova (237.42 points) and Alexandra Trusova (234.36). Russia also claimed titles in the men’s event, pairs and ice dance in a stunning performance less than three weeks before the Winter Olympics start in Beijing on February 4. “I am so happy, there are so many emotions that I can’t put them into words,” said Valieva who skated to “Bolero”. “The medal means that I don’t just come to the practices for nothing and I guess the most important for me is not to burn out after this season, to calm down as much as possible and try to make the audience happy with my performances. “I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, I live with today but am so happy with today being at the European Championships, it’s a childhood dream.”













