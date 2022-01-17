People paying for rulers’ ‘incompetence’: Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday lambasted the government for increasing the prices of petroleum products and power tariffs amid hyperinflation in the country.

The government Saturday increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs3 per litre effective from Sunday.

“The increase of Rs3 in per litre price of petroleum product is utter brutality and akin to economic murder of poor people,” Shahbaz said in a tweet.

He said the government does not provide relief to the public when international oil prices decrease but it is quick to increase POL prices as soon as the global prices go up, says a news report.

“The people of Pakistan are paying for the incompetence and corruption of this government,” Shehbaz added.

The PML-N leader said in over three-and-half years, Imran Khan’s actions resulted in inflation and an increase in power and energy prices.

Shahbaz said the current state of the economy has made people’s lives miserable.

“It is the result of the worst negligence and corruption.”

In response to a question, the opposition leader also said that he was Imran Khan’s ‘worst nightmare’. The long march to be taken out by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is to save the people from inflation and economic crisis, he added. Responding to a question about the potential no-confidence motion against the premier in the National Assembly, Shahbaz said the move will be decided with mutual consultation of all opposition parties.