Shehbaz seeking ‘deal’ for four family members: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill says PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is begging for a ‘deal’ for four members of the Sharif family, but he would fail to get relief.

He said instead of giving any relief, Nawaz Sharif would also be brought back from London and put behind bars to complete his jail sentence.

He was talking to the media while inaugurating Government Associate College for Women in Miranwala Bungalow on Burewala Road, Faisalabad on Sunday, reports APP. He said, “Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza and Maryam are in a hurry to escape to London but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to implementing its manifesto of harsh accountability and they will not be allowed to flee the rule of law now.” They want to abandon their party (PML-N) by handing over its leadership to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif should return to the country as “he is not an innocent teenage girl who may forget her way back”. Why Ayaz Sadiq is going abroad to bring Nawaz Sharif back, he asked. Shahbaz Gill said Imran Khan was an honest leader and he would not give any relaxation to the looters and plunderers. The PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, also steered the country out of numerous crises. He said international journals had also admitted that Pakistan’s economy would grow faster in 2022 than the economies of America, Britain and other countries of the world due to prudent policies of the PTI government. He said the opposition was criticising the PTI government only to divert public attention from their misdeeds. He said the previous rulers had looted national wealth with great impunity.

“They pushed the country into a quagmire of debts. That’s why we will have to repay more than $8.5 billion in debt by June 2022, which was taken by previous governments. However, it is a good omen that overseas Pakistanis have trust in the PTI government and they have sent huge remittances. The volume of foreign remittances jumped from $20 billion to $30 billion annually,” he added.