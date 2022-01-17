Murree tragedy: probe points finger at administration

The five-member probe committee on the Murree tragedy completed its investigation on Sunday disclosing that the incident took place due to administrative negligence.

The report, based on the interviews of victims and officials – is expected to be presented to the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday (today), says a media report quoting sources.

The committee prepared its report after recording the statements of victims and over 30 officers from different administrative departments in Murree.

According to the report on the day of the incident, several snowploughs were parked at the same place which led to road blockages, the administrative staff was absent from duty, while a blizzard warning from the metrological department was blatantly neglected.

On January 8, 23 people died due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

According to the local administration, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph along with heavy snowfall.

Further, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also reprimanded on Thursday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and said it was responsible for the Murree tragedy.

Meanwhile, according to a notification issued by the District Disaster Management Authority, up to 8,000 vehicles will be allowed to enter Murree from all entry points for a limited time and under normal weather conditions. It said no entry will be allowed between 5pm and 5am except for emergency services and vehicles carrying food items and fuel.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable to the residents of Murree, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and officials including Pakistan Army vehicles.

The chief traffic police officer of Rawalpindi will also devise a system to ensure that the traffic does not exceed the prescribed limit and provide timely information about the number of vehicles to the authorities concerned.

“XEN Mechanical Machinery and Chief Traffic Police Office shall have effective coordination with Pakistan Meteorological Department to set up, maintain, review and upgrade mechanism for early warning to regulate traffic,” read the notification.

It further said that the police personnel will be deployed for an accurate count of incoming/outgoing vehicles and maintain a database of the net traffic count.

In addition, the administration has devised a fresh contingency plan ahead of the upcoming rain and snow that has been forecast in hilly areas from Tuesday, Jan 18, and Thursday, Jan 20.

The Met Office has asked all departments concerned to make appropriate arrangements beforehand.

The tourism in the otherwise popular hill station has come to a complete halt after the calamity shocked the town, with many locals bearing the brunt of financial strain as one of the aftermaths of the tragedy.