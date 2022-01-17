PTI govt will control inflationbefore 2023

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that inflation was a temporary phenomenon and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)government would control it before 2023.

“The government is not indifferent to people and well aware their hardships”.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at Government Primary School Awanpura Middle School Upgradation and talking to people during his visit to different Union Councils of his constituency NA-156.

He observed that government was striving hard to address public problems. The global economy has also been in crisis for the past two years due to coronavirus. He however maintained that difficulties were temporary.

Qureshi stated “we love dear homeland and would continue to live in the country. We know how to be loyal to the country. We have no flats, no accounts abroad and no one has a plan to go abroad. We are among the people and will remain with them”.

The foreign minister hoped that problems of masses would end soon. “We are fighting crises with determination. No matter how much the Opposition marches, there will be no in house change or end to the government. The opposition will face defeat. The democratic government of PTI will complete its term”, remarked FM Qureshi.

He expressed satisfaction and hinted that PTI government’s intentions were positive. “The present government has a credit for not having any corruption scandal”.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has zero tolerance policy on corruption. In the past, the resources and national treasury were ruthlessly looted. Properties have been made in abroad by opening foreign currency accounts. However, the present government strongly believed in transparency, and is spending national wealth and resources on public development.

For the first time, people’s money was being spent on uplift of masses. Expressing the challenges, Qureshi observed that the problems were much more, compared to available resources which could not be resolved overnight.

“We understand the problems and concerns of the people and trying to resolve the issues”, he added.

In 2013, PTI parliamentarians lacked budget but the PTI workers stood by the party with sincerity. In 2018 elections, the people reposed confidence in PTI, said Qureshi and promised that the government would come upto expectations of the masses. ” We are now in power, devoting all our energies and resources towards welfare of the people.

The PTI government would honour pledges, made with the public during elections 2018 campaign. “We will go to the people’s court for Elections 2023 on the basis of five years of performance and Insha Allah will win the Elections 2023 again.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi and others also addressed the gathering.

A large number of PTI workers including Sheikh Tahir, Shamshir Khan, Shazia Waheed Arain, Urooj Bukhari, Mukhtiar Zaidi, Amin Ansari, Syed Talib Parwaz were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi spent a busy day in the city. He went to the residence of Makhdoom Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Sajjada Nasheen of Hazrat Musa Pak, where he expressed sorrow over the demise of Makhdoom Miran Mustafa and offered Fateha.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited the residence of Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari where he expressed his condolences to Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari on the demise of his father-in-law. Qureshi also went to the residence of Mushtaq Bhatta and Mazhar Bhatta where he expressed sorrow over the death of their mother.