5 arrested for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI: Police have nabbed five accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Sunday. A police spokesman said Chontra police conducted an operation from held Khaista Khan and recovered one rifle of eight mm from his possession. Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested Jawad and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his custody while, Civil Lines police held Nauman and recovered one rifle of nine mm from his possession.

Following the operation, Naseerabad police arrested Riaz Khan and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession while Pirwadhi police arrested Atta Muhammad and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession. Police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani said strict action would be taken against those possessing illegal arms.