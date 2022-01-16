Aiman and Minal pose with their hubbies in picture-perfect selfie

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan have left fans gushing with their new photo. The 23-year-old divas posed alongside their respective husbands for an adorable mirror selfie. Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-one shared a photo with her twin sister, husband Muneeb Butt and brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. Simply captioning the snap with a heart, Aiman garnered blessings from her fans across the world. “MashaAlllah !! Khush raho hamaeshaa !!!” wrote one Instagram user. “Love u all from india,” added another.













