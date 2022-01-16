Nimra Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar share crackling chemistry in new photoshoot

The talented and versatile stars Nimra Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar paired up for the dreamy bridal shoot for Asifa Nabeel.

The duo is looking amazing in the drool-worthy and vibrant bridal attires.

Nimra Khan is a popular Pakistani actress. The gorgeous diva has been part of the showbiz industry for quite some time now. Fans love the actress for her charming personality and stunning looks. She is best known for her leading role in several hit drama serials, including Meherbaan, Uraan, Khoob Seerat, and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon to name a few. The gorgeous actress continues to grow in popularity, winning over fans with her beauty.

The Ay Musht-e-Khak star has been on a roll, dazzling fans with her style and charisma. The beautiful actress is melting the hearts of fans everywhere with her stunning clicks on social media.

Mikaal Zulfiqar, on the other hand, has been in the entertainment industry since 2007. He made his acting debut with the role of Abdullah in the Pakistani Urdu film Godfather.

The starlet has appeared in countless commercials and several different photoshoots. He was seen in shows like Ruswai, Ramz-e-Ishq, Khasara, and Aakhri Station. Needless to say, the Qaraar star is not only talented but also exceptionally handsome. Recently the duo paired up for a sizzling bridal shoot and we can’t stop swooning over their chemistry.