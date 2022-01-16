Jamie Lynn addresses involvement in Britney’s conservatorship battle

A little over two months after Britney Spears’ conservatorship came to an end, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is discussing her alleged role in the matter. The Things I Should Have Said author recently sat down with Good Morning America and, in addition to discussing her family’s “complicated dynamics,” Jamie Lynn also opened up about her reaction to the termination of the pop’s star conservatorship last November. “I was happy,” she told host Juju Chang during the interview, which aired on Jan. 12. “First off, I don’t understand-when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old-I was about to have a baby. So, I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.” In November 2021, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of Britney’s conservatorship after 13 years. In the days following the news, Britney took to Instagram to celebrate her newfound freedom, writing, in part, “I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did…he has truly turned my life around…I’m forever thankful for that!!!! What a sight, seeing so many people celebrating my victory…













