Priyanka Chopra addresses Nick Jonas split rumours after Instagram name change

Priyanka Chopra is setting the record straight on her relationship with Nick Jonas. Last November, the Internet exploded with speculation about the couple’s relationship status after Priyanka updated her Instagram and Twitter handles from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra. Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka described the online reaction as a “professional hazard” given her and her husband’s illustrious careers, but revealed that it also left her feeling blue.

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she told the outlet. “Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Nick also chimed in on the speculation surrounding their romance and how they’ve both worked to navigate hardships together over the last three years.

“We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do,” he said. “But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”