‘Outstanding season’ — PCB honours cricketers for performing well in the year 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday hosted a ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium’s far-end pavillion to honour the national squad for showing some of the best performances in 2021. Besides the members of the national squad, Abid Ali and Sajid Khan were also invited to the ceremony. The players were awarded prizes for their extraordinary performances throughout the last year. Earlier, Ramiz Raja had met the players who have excelled in the calendar year 2021 at PCB’s High-Performance Centre, Gaddafi Stadium. The meeting was attended by skipper Babar Azam, wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, former national squad captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haider Ali, Abid Ali, and Sajid Khan, among others. National squad head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and other cricketers were also present on the occasion. “It has been an outstanding season and we will appreciate the players,” Raja said while commending the collective effort by the team throughout the year. He said that the team performed well even before he took charge as the Board’s chairman. “I hope that the performance will remain good in the future as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the national squad’s chief selector Muhammad Waseem said that the Men in Green gave a wonderful performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup. “The credit of good performance goes to both the captain and players,” Wasim said. He said that while there is a coronavirus outbreak and not enough time for such gatherings, it was time to have a good chat with the players. The national squad has been receiving love and praise for making the nation proud with individual and team performances.

Have a look at some of these: Pakistan beat India for the first time in a world cup match in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan qualified for the semi-final in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan claimed the victory in seven out of nine Test matches in 2021.

Won two out of six ODIs in 2021 and 20 out of 29 T20Is.