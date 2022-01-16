Former Grand Slam finalist Keys wins title in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: Former Grand Slam finalist Madison Keys impressively brushed aside compatriot Alison Riske on Saturday to claim the Adelaide International in a confidence boost ahead of the Australian Open. The 2017 US Open finalist romped to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in 66 minutes in an all-American final. She hit 28 winners compared to Riske’s three in an almost flawless performance. “We had a great off-season and the absolute change you have all helped me make mentally has meant the world to me,” Keys said to her support team during the awards presentation. It was a tonic for unseeded Keys who has a tough opening round match at Melbourne Park against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. Having beaten American teenager and third seed Coco Gauff in a three-set semi-final thriller on Friday, Keys has started the season confidently and shown the form that saw her rise to a career-high ranking of seven in 2016. It was the sixth straight victory for Keys over her frequent practice partner.













