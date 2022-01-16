Royal Palm in front as Jibran wins Challenge Shield

LAHORE: The four-member Royal Palm team composed of their competent and skillful players like adept Hussain Hamid, seasoned Mohsen Zafar, formidable Ahmed Zafar Hayat and dependable Shahid Abbas showed abundant resolve and resoluteness to strengthen their position and appear as the best team at the end of two rounds in the12th Royal Palm Golf Team Championship at the stimulating par 72 Royal Palm Golf Course here on Saturday. In the course of the 2nd round in this three rounds team contest, Hussain Hamid excelled with a round of gross 75 and was ably supported by his experienced team mate Mohsen Zafar who handed out a reassuring round of gross 78. And as for Ahmed Zafar Hayat, he did not play as well as he did on the first day, yet his modest round of gross 81 lent a reinforcing touch to the team standing and they ended with a second round team score of 234 and that added to the first round team score of 236 gave the Royal Palm team a two rounds aggregate team score of 470. Their cardinal rivals Karachi Golf Club team members found the January chill of Lahore somewhat disagreeable resulting in loss of strokes as cold hands prevented classy and high toned shot making. Star player of Karachi team Omar Khalid ended the second round with a not too pleasing score of gross 80 as against his first round score of gross 76. Similarly, Yashal Shah caved in to the wintry bitterness and his round of gross 82 was in the unwelcome range. Out of the Karachi team members only Saim Shazli remained overwhelmingly on target and his shot making was simply remarkable and fetched him a second round score of gross 77 and that was certainly an earnest improvement over his first round score of gross 85. The Karachi boys compiled a second round team score of 239 and that appended to their first round score of 236 gave them a two rounds total of 475. Placed third in the race were the Lahore Gymkhana Team A consisting of Salman Jehangir, Qasim Ali Khan, Danish Javed and Taimoor Shabbir. Their team score for two rounds was 478 and placed fourth at the team score of 484 was the Gymkhana B team. The Challenge Shield competition concluded after 36 holes and brought winning glory for Ahmad Jibran of Lahore Gymkhana. Dr Aleem ur Rehman was the runner-up. The third position went to Ghulam Qadir of Okara. His score was 145 net.













