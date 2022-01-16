ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup gets underway in West Indies

LAHORE: Australia delivered a dominant early statement of intent as the hotly-anticipated ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup kicked off on Friday. The three-time champions breezed past West Indies by six wickets to get their tournament off to a flyer and inflict an early blow on the hosts in Guyana. Cooper Connolly’s side required just 40.1 overs to take all ten West Indian wickets and spearheaded by opener Teague Wyllie, chased down their target of 170 to win with ease. And in the other game on the opening day of the ICC U19 Men’s CWC – so often a breeding ground for the game’s future superstars – it was Sri Lanka who got off to a winning start as they toppled Scotland by 40 runs. Dunith Wellalage’s side posted a competitive first innings total of 218 before economical middle over spells from their versatile attack – including five wickets for captain Wellalage – skittled the Scots for just 178 inside 49 overs.













