Dutch won’t send officials to Beijing Olympics

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands will not send diplomatic representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics because Covid curbs will prevent talks with Chinese officials on human rights, the Dutch foreign ministry said Saturday. But officials insisted that the move, which ministers decided on at a meeting, was not a political boycott of the sort already announced by the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain. “We think that the severe Covid measures will make it difficult to have meetings in China and a substantive programme of biliteral meetings with the host country,” Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesman Frits Kemperman said: “In these meetings we could talk about the worries on the human rights situation, as the Netherlands sees it, on a meaningful level with the authorities. So this is why the government concludes that we will not send an official delegation.” Dutch athletes will still attend, with speed skaters Sven Kramer and Ireen Wust heading to Beijing to defend their Olympic titles.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander had already decided not to attend because the Covid measures would prevent Dutch fans coming to the Olympics, Kemperman said. The Netherlands similarly declined to send officials to the Tokyo 2021 summer games because of Covid restrictions, he added.