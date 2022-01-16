Fifth wave runs rampant in Sindh

Karachi reported 2,816 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday while Sindh reported a total of 3,089 cases. The figure for Sindh was the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began. The previous highest for daily infections in Sindh was reported on June 11, 2020 – during Pakistan’s first coronavirus wave – when 3,038 infections were detected in

The Sindh government on Saturday decided that schools across the province will remain open even as the Omicron-driven fifth wave of Covid-19 spreads at an alarming rate. The decision to continue educational activities was taken in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Covid-19 presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting’s participants also decided that all public and private hospitals will be surveyed in order to determine their current capacities and to ascertain what more is needed. It was also decided to strictly implement Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). Furthermore, wearing masks at public places, markets and wedding halls was declared mandatory.

The government officials who do not wear masks would be fined, which, it was suggested, could be equal to their one day’s salary.

Additionally, it was instructed that food at wedding events would be served in boxes.

Meanwhile, only vaccinated people would be allowed to enter markets, with the management required to check the record of vaccination cards. It was also decided to further speed up the pace of vaccination efforts across the province.

“The increase in Covid cases is the result of not taking precautionary measures. If the people cooperate, then this ongoing Covid wave will also be brought under control,” the chief minister said. The meeting participants also decided that restaurants will be monitored and action be taken against those that did not comply with Covid SOPs.