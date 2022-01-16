Sindh opp ups the ante in protest against LG law

The joint opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDA on Saturday, while terming the Sindh Local Government (amendment) Bill a draconian law, said that the aforesaid law would completely collapse the whole system.

The joint rally drew a large crowd that gathered at the Fawara Chowk near the Karachi Press Club. MQM leader Amir Khan announced that his party would also stage a sit-in against the law. Participant of the rally would not return from here, he said while addressing the rally.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has already staged a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly. The sit-in entered its 16th day on Saturday and no end was in sight despite the Sindh government and JI holding talks to end the impasse.

PTI provincial chief and federal minister Ali Zaidi while addressing the protest said that the provincial government did not given anything to its people. He said the provincial government had introduced a draconian law and the people would not step back from its opposition.

While taking to task the Sindh Chief Minister, he alleged that the name of the accountant of Asif Ali Zardari was Murad Ali Shah. He said that they neither could lift garbage nor provide water to the people. He said that they could not do anything. Ali Zaidi said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced a march towards Islamabad from Karachi on February 27, adding, he announce that PTI would march towards Karachi from Ghotki and would overthrow the provincial government.

Karachi JI Amir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, who is leading the protest, said that the JI would on Sunday hold a protest at the Sharae Faisal, the main artery of the city. He said the JI had communicated its demands to the Sindh government and if no meaningful response is seen from the government the party would announce its next plan of action on Sunday.

The joint opposition rally, meanwhile, caused a massive traffic jam in and around the Saddar area. Commuters returning homes were stuck in the traffic.

The traffic jam has affected a large area and several roads. M.A. Jinnah Road was choked while roads in areas such as Guru Mandir and Delhi Colony had also clogged up.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that political parties who supported the mini-budget were trying to distract the masses from the real issue of inflation by staging a protest against the local government law. Ghani accused the MQM and JI of propagating hatred through the banners they have displayed across the city. He said the parties who were protesting against the LG law had not uttered a single word against the gas shortage in Karachi.