Govt to disburse Rs 50bn to youth under business loans scheme

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said thatthe 2022 would be celebrated as a year of youth in which Kamyab JawanProgramm targets would be achieved to make them self reliant.

He said steps were being taken to support youth financially strong as well asto stand them on their own feet. He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating Kamyab Jawan Programmas it would bring prosperity in the country.

He said Rs 50 billion would be disbursed under business loans schemes thisyear. Addressing a press conference, he said that in 2021 Rs 30 billion has beendisbursed among 22,000 youth rest of the country. He said Kamyab Jawan (KJ) program was providing equal opportunities to allskilled and unskilled youth for empowerment and running different projectsincluding employment, education and engagement of youth. Usman Dar was commenting over the achievements of KJ program, he saidlast year over 50,000 jobs were created directly and hundred of thousandsindirect jobs alongside boosting the economy.Through this program increased the number of hi-tech courses introducedfor the first time in the history of the country, he added. He said the government was taking more steps to provide the technicaleducation and training to the unemployment youth and create handsomejobs for them.Usman said that FIFA certified international football coaches are arriving onJanuary 17 to assist KJ in football talent hunt drive. He said Rs 4 billion projects for youth engagement have kicked off incollaboration with HEC. The government was planning to launch talent hunt programme in varioussector including sports, green youth movement, innovation league andestablishment of KJ markaz in all public sector universities, he told. SAPM underlined that 100,000 skills scholarships worth Rs 3.5 billion havebeen awarded in the phase 1 & 2 under Rs 10 billion’s for skilled for allproject of KJ.