NY property case: court grants bail to Zardari

An accountability court in Islamabad on Saturday granted bail to PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds in the NYproperty case. Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing against the former presidentand issued a detailed verdict.

“Asif Zardari has been granted permanent bail in the case due to health issueswhereas the New York property case against him is under investigation and NABhas yet to gather evidence against him in the case,” the written verdict stated. It added that the anti-graft body can apply for revocation of bail on the basis ofsolid evidence.

“NAB received asset complaints against Asif Zardari in 2018 and 2019. It receivedthe JIT report in April 2019. Asif Zardari was released in December 2019 afterbeing arrested in the second case,” the court said. Last year in November, an accountability court granted interim bail to formerpresident Asif Ali Zardari in New York Property case till November 23.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the pre-arrest bail petition of theformer president who appeared before the court in person along with his legalteam. Farook H Naek had pleaded that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had grantedinterim bail to his client and now they have approached the trial court after theamendments in the NAB ordinance.

“The ordinance empowers accountabilitycourts to hear the interim bail cases,” he said. After listening to the arguments, the court granted interim bail to Asif Zardari tillNovember 23, and sought comments from theNAB against the plea. The NAB had alleged that the former president owns a flat in New York Citywhich he didnt disclose in his nomination papers submitted to the ECP.

Earlier, theIHC bench had granted protective bail to Asif Zardari and instructed him toapproach the trial court for more relief.