People aware of opp’s dual face: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the people have become aware of dual face of opposition leaders who have only made hollow speeches during the last three-and-a-half years as their objective was to protect personal interests only.

In a statement, the chief minister said the opposition had lost its credibility by doing negative politics on human lives. Senseless opposition leaders should remember that merely delivering speeches could not serve humanity.

The chief minister said now the opposition leaders have become frustrated after the people have ignored the politics of agitation. He regretted that the opposition parties have been trying to divide the nation. He said the Pakistani nation would never forgive the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition parties. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Buzdar has asked the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves form fifth wave of coronavirus as following the government guidelines is in their best interest.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that only observing SOPs could ensure the health and safety of the lives of people. Usman Buzdar directed the people to strictly implement the precautionary measures in the wake of recent wave of Covid-19 as the number of virus patients were increasing. The age limit for inoculation of corona vaccine/booster doses has been set at 18 years, he added. Usman Buzdar appealed to the citizens to take booster doses to keep themselves safe, and wear the mask as a precaution was better than the cure. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to hold an inquiry into the incident of death of a patient in Services Hospital due to negligence. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and assured that indiscriminate action would be taken against the responsible for this negligence.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four children in Rikshaw and Trailer collision near Adda Musafir Khana, Ahmadpur Sharqia. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. Usman Buzdar also sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and RPO Bahawalpur about the incident and directed to initiate legal action against the driver. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He also directed the administration to reach the hospital and take care of the treatment being provided.