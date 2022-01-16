Zaidi gives seven-day ultimatum to Sindh govt for withdrawal of LG law

PTI provincial chief and federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday issuedan ultimatum to the Sindh government demanding an immediate withdrawal of thelocal government (amendment) law within seven days or they would shut down thewhole province. He said that if the draconian law was not withdrawn within seven days then theywould shut down the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin and Larkana. He stated this while talking to media persons at a sit-in, which was part of theprotest organized by the Joint Opposition including PTI, MQM-Pakistan and GDAagainst the provincial local government (amendment) bill at fawara chowk nearGovernor house here. Ali Zaidi said that the country could not move on the path to development unlessits local government systems was not empowered. He said that Karachiites had power to change the whole country. He further saidthat the economy of the country could not improve if the provincial governmentdid not give Karachi the status of international city. He said that the people of Karachi should come out of their homes for their rights. Ali Zaidi said that the main cause of the inflation was the Sindh government, whenit tole things inflation went up.













