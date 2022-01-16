President approves Finance Bill (Supplementary) 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday granted his approval to theFinance (Supplementary) Bill 2022 under Article 75 of the Constitution. The National Assembly had Thursday passed thecontroversial Supplementary Finance Bill-2021 amidprotest and reservations about the bill by the oppositionparties. The supplementary bill was presented on December 30,2021 by Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin in theNA. According to the bill, the government will impose a taxon approximately 150 goods at a rate of 17 percent. Therefore, the goods that were currently either completelyexempt from General Sales Tax (GST) or being taxed at 5percent to 12 percent rates would now be taxed at 17percent. During the proceedings, Tarin claimed otherwise sayingthese were not taxes which would directly impact on thecommon people but “just documentation.”













