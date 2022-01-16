Incumbent govt enhancing capabilities of institutions: Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that modern institutes like FIA and Punjab Forensic Science Agency were active in Pakistan with regard to white collar, cyber and tech crimes and the government was enhancing their capabilities as per the requirements of modern times.

Addressing the HR Tech Fest 2022 at a local hotel, he said that due to ever changing modern technology, shape of careers in the world was changing rapidly and the technology had literally transcended physical borders between countries.

The SACM said, “Developing countries like Pakistan have a wonderful opportunity to bridge a hundred years gap in a single leap and stand in the ranks of developed countries. He said: “64% of the population in Pakistan was below 30 years of age and one out of every three persons was between 15 and 29 years of age”.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was striving to adapt this youth bulge in line with the demands of new age.

Hasaan said, “Together with our youth, we will take Pakistan to the place where we see developed countries today.”

Incumbent govt implementing austerity measures in real sense: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power with the slogan of ensuring austerity measures and was implementing it in real sense.

In a press statement regarding the renovation of the chief minister’s office, he said that from 2018 to date, not a single new vehicle had been purchased for the chief minister’s office, but the existing fleet of vehicles had also been halved.

He said that as the cost of maintenance of old vehicles of the chief minister’s secretariat had surpassed a certain level, it was wise to gradually replace them with new vehicles.

He also said that funds were allocated for the repair and maintenance of government establishments around the world. It was inappropriate to call the funds allocated for the repair and maintenance of the CM secretariat a renovation, he added.

Referring to the Murree tragedy, he said that on the direction of the Punjab Chief Minister stern and indiscriminate action would be taken against those found responsible once the enquiry committee finalizes its fact finding report.

He said that political parties all over the world put forth their ideologies but unfortunately the opposition in Pakistan only make hue and cry.

The SACM said that the opposition would continue its chorus of hue and cry even after the general elections of 2023.