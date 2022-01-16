Bypassing parliament a matter of concern: Marri

Central Information Secretary PPP-P and MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said that Pakistan Peoples Party has expressed grave concern over the government’s attitude on the matter of National Security Policy and neither the opposition nor the parliament knows the points of the national security policy of the government.

She added that government’s act of bypassing the parliament in the formulation of National Security Policy is a matter of concern. This she said in a statement issued hereon today. She said that PTI government has announced the national security policy without taking parliament into the confidence is tantamount to disrespect the parliament and the

Government has not yet brought National Security Policy under the discussion of the parliament and even didn’t take the opposition parties into the confidence. Ms Marri added that PPP had never politicized issues of national security and will never politicize such issues of national security but unluckily, the selected government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has been politicizing the important issues like national security policy. She further said that we will not allow the federal government to disrespect the politics and parliament on the national security issues and PTI government should immediately take the parliament into confidence on the matter of national security policy.