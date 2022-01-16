722 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

As many as 722 cases of coronavirus were reported in the province on Saturday while two deaths were reported due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 451,509 while total number of deaths recorded 13,084 so far. The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 520 cases while one case was diagnosed with the virus in Attock, three in Bahawalpur, two in Bhakkar, one each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari, nine in Faisalabad, two in Gujrat, four in Kasur, five in Nankana Sahib, two in Okara, 159 in Rawalpindi, three in Sahiwal, four in Sargodha, and four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department conducted 9,197,241 tests for COVID-19 so far while 430,135 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department has urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.













