Minister visits Rafi Group head office

Minister for Planning & Development Balochistan Zahoor Ahmad Baledi visited the head office of Rafi Group, and was welcomed by the CEO Shehriyar Rafi Butt and MD Shazil Rafi Butt.

Zahoor stressed upon the importance of Gwadar in the prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan, and honored the part being played by Rafi Group in this endeavor. To gain the trust of the investors, the Provincial Government is dedicated to complete the mega projects such as the Gwadar International Airport, which will transform the smart port city and elevate its importance manifold. Chairman Rafi Group, Imtiaz Rafi Butt, stated that the group considers the development of the city as its national responsibility. Gwadar is the lifeline of CPEC which will make Pakistan the hub of global economic activity and Rafi Group stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Balochistan government for the city’s well-being. The Minister was also briefed on the development activities being carried out at Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar.