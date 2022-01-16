Industrialists asked to compile records of their employees

It has been requested by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Nasir Aftab that industrialists in the North Karachi Industrial Area compile records of their employees and security guards. As a result, the Sindh Police will continue their efforts to protect the lives and property of industrialists.

To ensure law and order in the North Karachi Industrial Area, he said that a team of three DIG West police officers, three Rangers, and three members of the North Karachi Trade and Industry Association (NKATI) would be assembled. When taking money out of a bank, you have the option of calling the police. Additional personnel were ordered for the NKATI Crime Monitoring Cell by the SSP Central.

NKATI president Faisal Moiz Khan expressed his gratitude to DIG West Nasir Aftab for his assistance and stated that the grant from the Sindh Government had funded all development work in North Karachi Industrial Area. It’s a clear indication of Sindh’s full faith in the government.

A CPLC-like system, he proposed, should be established in every industrial zone and regularly notified by the Sindh government to give it legal status. His request was for DIG West to bring this proposal to the attention of the highest levels of government.

North Karachi Industrial Area’s ‘Khamisa Goth and Lasi Goth are interconnected, allowing criminals to easily enter the area and then escape after committing crimes. It’s imperative that local law enforcement work together to keep tabs on the routes these criminals take to get into the industrial area. He emphasized the importance of developing an all-encompassing strategy in this regard.

The president of NKATI drew attention to the encroachments in the North Karachi Industrial Area, saying that most of the people sitting on chairs outside the tea hotels are criminals. It is critical to stop these intrusions because criminals lurk in the same hotels as businessmen, keeping a close eye on their every move.

Gabol Town Police Station currently has 7 officers, and North Karachi Industrial Area Police Station currently has 13, so the shortage of officers should be addressed soon.

Executive Committee member Syed Usman Ali said that the police and NKATI were working together very well, but there was a shortage of personnel in the North Karachi Industrial Area.

Installation of 750 CCTV cameras in the North Karachi Industrial Area was expected to begin soon, he said. The North Karachi Industrial Development and Management Company is footing the bill for K Electric’s streetlights, which have been installed in the industrial area.