Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase’s fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, which boosted profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. Two other large banks, Citigroup and Wells Fargo saw a similar benefit and pointed to the healthy state of consumers and businesses that translates to low delinquencies and charge-offs. But shares of both JPMorgan and Citigroup fell sharply as executives acknowledged an economic outlook clouded somewhat by rising inflation and lingering Covid-19 uncertainty. “The economy continues to do quite well despite headwinds related to the Omicron variant, inflation and supply chain bottlenecks,” said JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.













