Gold prices up by Rs400 to Rs125,150 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs400 and was sold at Rs125,150 on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,750 in the local market the previous day. The price of ten-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs107,296 from Rs106,953 whereas that of ten-gram 22 karat went up to Rs98,355 from Rs98,040.The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1450 and Rs1243.14 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1819 against its sale at $1821, the Jewellers Group reported.













