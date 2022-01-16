Case for debt restructuring

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made a very valid point just as Pakistan assumed the chair of the Group of 77 (G77) on Friday, urging the international community to help developing countries recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic by restructuring their debt.

Just the other day the World Bank also cut its global growth forecast, citing the continued impact of the coronavirus, and said that poor nations were at particular risk of a very “hard landing”.

FM Qureshi also pointed out that poor countries “cannot recover if their budgets are further constrained by austerity packages, imposed increases in energy prices, and weakening of their currencies” because they are seeing record numbers of people fall below the poverty line once again and need to spend more, not less, on them.

He was speaking from Pakistan’s own experience of the pandemic, of course, but it made sense for a lot of other countries as well because supply shocks and resurgent commodity prices have unleashed a wave of high inflation in a number of emerging and frontier markets just when they do not have the financial firepower to combat such threats with adequate force.

Their best bet is significant restructuring of their debt. Some countries, like Pakistan, have also been lobbying for writing off third world debt altogether because the pandemic is a Black Swan event for poor countries, at least, and some of them might not survive it without significant outside help. But everybody knows that it will take a lot more than a developing country chairing the G77 and asking for debt relief for rich countries to really take such things seriously.

G20 countries played along for a while, but since their own budgets are under pressure like never before, for reasons that did not exist in almost a century, they are also being very careful about the kind of financial help they’d like to extend the third world at this point in time. Perhaps a good start, then, can come from more trade between developing countries. If they are not in a position to cut down their financial liabilities, at least they can try to improve their trade revenue streams. *