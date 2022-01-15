Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intending farmers on wheat production competition

MULTAN: Agriculture Department sought applications from contestant farmers on bumper production of wheat for Year 2020-21.

According to a release issued by Agriculture Department, Under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Fund, Rs 12.54 billions were being spent on promotion of wheat crop. The government was offering subsidy on inputs and agriculture tools. Agriculture Department set January 31 last date for extending applications.

The official sources stated that farmers having five or more than five acres could submit applications. Similarly, more farmers with joint field of five acres could also participate in the competition. For appearing in contest, the farmers can obtain forms from Assistant Director (Extension) offices. Similarly, they could download forms from www.agripunjab.govt.pk. Photo copy of forms will also be acceptable. The Bumper Wheat Production competition will be held at district and provincial level.

Employees of Punjab government, family members of MPAs, MNAs, and Senators will not be eligible for the contest. The winners of bumper crops will be given cash prizes. The official sources stated that the competition would help improve wheat production across the province.