Young girl commits suicide jumping in Rawal Dam

On Saturday, a teen girl committed suicide by plunging into Rawal Dam in Lake View Park, Islamabad, Daily Times reported.

Bushra Bibi, a 19-year-old girl, is said to have plunged into Rawal Dam and drowned. Divers from the Pakistan Navy went into the ocean and retrieved her body out.

Officials from Rescue 1122 transported the girl’s body to the hospital.

Bushra lived in Islamabad Panjgarah, according to reports. She had moved out of her house after a fight with her parents and had been staying with a friend for the past few days. They said that she committed suicide as a result of a domestic dispute.