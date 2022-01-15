Young couple commit suicide in Tharparkar

On Saturday, the bodies of a young couple, apparently lovebirds from the Kolhi family, were discovered hanging from a tree in Tharparkar, Daily Times reported.

The remains of a teenage boy and girl were discovered hanging from a tree in Kehri hamlet of Islam Kot, Tharparkar, according to the report.

The bodies of Ganga, 17, and Vikram, 18, were discovered oscillating from a tree by locals, who alerted the police.

The bodies of the couple, which were unmoving at the time, were discovered by police as they rushed to the scene.

Locals speculated that the couple was lovebirds who committed suicide because they were unable to find love and hence ended their lives in despair.

Police were still trying to figure out whether it was a suicide, homicide, or honor killing.