Patrolling police in Jhelum apprehended a man on Saturday for using counterfeit money, Daily Times reported.

The police allegedly apprehended Riaz, a man involved in the livestock trade, for using counterfeit cash. He used to buy animals from traders and then offer them counterfeit money.

The authorities discovered counterfeit banknotes worth Rs81,000 in the accused’s possession.

A case has been filed against him, and an investigation has begun.