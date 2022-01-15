Lahore reports 30 new Omicron cases: positivity ratio remains at 8.2%

LAHORE: As many as 30 more cases of Omicron have been detected in Lahore, the provincial capital of the Punjab province, the health department said.

According to statistics shared by the Punjab health department, the Omicron cases have risen to 408 in Lahore after fresh cases while the number of cases of the new variant in Punjab currently stands at 432.

The health department said that after Lahore, several other cities have also started reporting the Omicron variant and it has become a challenge for the health officials to contain its spread.

“The positivity ratio in Lahore has peaked to 8.2 percent,” it said.

Pakistan’s COVID tally

Pakistan reported over 4,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday, pushing the countrywide tally to 1,320,120.

A total of 52,522 samples were tested, out of which 4,286 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 8.16 per cent, up from 7.36 per cent yesterday.

The new infections are higher than the 3,567 daily cases reported yesterday.

Four more patients of Covid-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,003. The number of critical patients marginally rose to 709 from 675 yesterday.