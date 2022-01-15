Flights scheduled to dodge foggy conditions at Lahore Airport

International airlines have rescheduled flights to avoid the foggy conditions at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Daily Times reported.

Fog blanketed the runway, decreasing visibility to 800 meters, however, Lahore Airport was operational for flights landing and taking off.

International airlines have now rescheduled their night flights to the daytime, according to reports.

Qatar Airways flight QR-620 from Doha is now expected to arrive at 11:00 a.m. at Lahore Airport, instead of 1:00 a.m. as originally planned.

Flight J-9501 coming from Kuwait was due to land at 5:00 am but now it will touch down at 11:30 am, flight TK-714 coming from Istanbul will now land at 1:00 pm and British Airways flight BA-259 coming from London will land at 11:00 am after delayed for four hours.

The schedule of the flights leaving Lahore for Jeddah, Kuwait, Doha, Istanbul, London, and Karachi was also altered.